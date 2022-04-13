HEALTHWORLD

US CDC extends transportation mask order on rise of Covid-19 cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said the mask order remains in effect for public transit while the agency assesses the potential impact of the rise of Covid-19 cases.

“In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalisations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time,” the agency added on Wednesday in a statement.

The CDC cited the spread of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant in its decision to extend the mask requirement. The subvariant now makes up more than 85 per cent of new Covid-19 cases in the US, Xinhua news agency reported.

The mask order, which was set to expire on April 18, will run through May 3.

