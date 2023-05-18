HEALTH

US CDC warns of potential risk for mpox resurgence

NewsWire
0
0

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned of the potential risk for the resurgence of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, this summer.

“In the US, cases of mpox have declined since peaking in August 2022, but the outbreak is not over,” the CDC said in an official health update.

It added that “spring and summer season in 2023 could lead to a resurgence of mpox as people gather for festivals and other events”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The alert to doctors across the US came after a cluster of mpox cases were reported in the Chicago area.

From April 17 to May 5, 12 confirmed and one probable case of mpox were reported to the Chicago Department of Public Health, according to the CDC.

The nation’s health protection agency noted it continues to receive reports of cases that reflect ongoing community transmission in the US and internationally, encouraging vaccination for people at risk.

A total of 30,395 mpox cases has been reported in the US so far, said the CDC.

20230518-132002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    GHMC’s women sanitation employees to undergo breast cancer screening

    New CRISPR technique in human blood to help find cure for...

    UP action plan to deal with Omicron variant

    Aus state launches probe into Salmonella outbreak linked to 27 cases