BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

US CFTC sues crypto exchange Binance over trading, derivative violations

NewsWire
0
0

The US Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) on Monday sued leading blockchain and cryptocurrency platform Binance for allegedly breaking trading and derivatives rules, media reports said.

Along with Binance, the CFTC sued the company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao, and Chief Compliance Officer Samuel Lim, reports TechCrunch.

According to the filing, the exchange has never registered with the CFTC and has “disregarded federal laws” that govern US financial markets, including laws designed to prevent and detect money laundering and terrorism financing.

Moreover, the CFTC noted that the company’s monthly revenue earned $1.14 billion from derivatives transactions in May 2021, up from $63 million in August 2020, and of that amount, around 16 per cent of Binance’s accounts were held by US customers, according to the report.

The filing also stated that Zhao and other involved parties in Binance’s senior management have “failed to properly supervise Binance’s activities and activities and, indeed, have actively facilitated violations of US law, including by assisting and instructing customers located in the US to evade the compliance controls Binance purported to implement to prevent and detect violations of US law”.

Binance is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, with around $9 billion in trading activity in the last 24 hours and over 90 million customers worldwide, the report said.

The crypto exchange debuted in June 2017 and within 180 days, had grown to become the world’s largest crypto exchange.

Meanwhile, crypto exchange Coinbase has been put on notice by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly breaking securities laws.

The SEC move indicates there could be some kind of enforcement action against Coinbase after the investigation is completed.

20230327-233602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Draft notification issued to streamline tourist permit regime

    Benchmark bond yield rises 10 bps on hawkish Fed stance

    Tata Digital leads $40 mn funding round in 1mg, India’s 107th...

    RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps