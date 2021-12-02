HomeTOP NEWSUS changes pre-departure test requirements
TOP NEWSWORLD

US changes pre-departure test requirements

By CanIndia News Online Editor
0
11

STRAP LINE:

All foreign air passengers must do their COVID-19 test 24 hours before departure

WASHINGTON, DC

The United States is tightening pre-departure testing requirements for all foreign travellers entering the country in response to rising concerns about the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant first reported to the WHO by South Africa a week ago.

As per the changes announced on Thursday, all in-bound international passengers will have to test for the coronavirus within 24 hours of departure. Previously, the US required proof of a negative Covid test taken within 72 hours of departure. Unvaccinated travelers, however, still had to have a negative Covid test within one day of departure.

The tightened pre-departure testing protocols will apply to all in-bound international travelers regardless of vaccination status and will begin next week, senior administration officials told reporters during a press call late Wednesday. 

The White House background briefing on the plan made no mention of land borders, or whether fully vaccinated Canadians who drive south would be required to show a test result.

At least 23 countries including Canada and India have identified omicron cases so far. The US joined that list after confirming its first case of the variant in Northern California on Wednesday. 

Last week, President Joe Biden ordered precautionary air travel restrictions for South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. He did not indicate how long the bans, which took effect Monday, will remain in place. 

Those restrictions came into effect three weeks after the US lifted a blanket ban on visitors from more than 30 countries, including the U.K., India, Brazil and South Africa, replacing them with vaccination requirements for tourists.

Previous articleOntario lowering eligibility age for booster shots to 50
CanIndia News Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Lisa Jones on Federal workers, air and rail passengers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30: Trudeau
CanIndia News on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
Lillian Pierce on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
NA on Trudeau pledges nearly $120mn for rental housing project in Brampton
Peter Nazwaski on Should Canada Day events be cancelled?
Urdu News on New Brampton vaccine centre at Embassy Grand Banquet Hall to serve a hard hit community  
CanIndia News on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
renata vieira da cunha on New Osler vaccine clinic at Century Gardens in Brampton
Luighead on York police’s Project Cheetah dismantles international drug trafficking network with links to India
Jo-Ann Spicer on Air Canada offers refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19

CONTACT US

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.