BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

US charges former FTX CEO with defrauding investors

NewsWire
0
0

Following his arrest in the Bahamas, US authorities on Tuesday officially charged former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried with defrauding equity investors.

According to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) complaint, since 2019, FTX raised more than $1.8 billion from equity investors, including approximately $1.1 billion from approximately 90 US-based investors.

The SEC report said that Bankman-Fried promoted FTX as a safe, responsible crypto asset trading platform, specifically mentioning the platform’s sophisticated, automated risk measures to the investors.

However, the complaint claims Bankman-Fried allegedly orchestrated a years-long fraud to conceal from FTX’s investors.

“We allege that Sam Bankman-Fried built a house of cards on a foundation of deception while telling investors that it was one of the safest buildings in crypto,” SEC Chair Gary Gensler said in a statement.

Moreover, the SEC complaint seeks an injunction prohibiting Bankman-Fried from participating in issuing, buying, offering or selling any securities, except on his own personal account, repayment of ill-gotten gains, civil penalties, and a bar on officers and directors.

“FTX operated behind a veneer of legitimacy Bankman-Fried created by, among other things, touting its best-in-class controls, including a proprietary ‘risk engine’, and FTX’s adherence to specific investor protection principles and detailed terms of service,” Gurbir S. Grewal, Director of the SEC’s Division of Enforcement said in a statement.

“But as we allege in our complaint, that veneer wasn’t just thin, it was fraudulent,” he added.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last month after its possible merger with leading crypto exchange Binance did not materialise.

20221213-182403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SEBI should probe deeper in front running by Lamby as nexus...

    Kerala to send delegation to Centre over RBI guidelines on cooperative...

    No plans for divestment of BSNL: Govt

    FII selling ahead of MPC meet dents equities; banking stocks down...