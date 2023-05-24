LIFESTYLEWORLD

US college professor fired after threatening journo with machete

NewsWire
0
0

A US college professor has been fired after she threatened a New York Post reporter and a photographer with a machete, the media reported on Wednesday.

The incident occurred as the reporter, Reuven Fenton and the photographer were trying to speak to Shellyne Rodriguez from Hunter College — part of the City University of New York — about an incident in which she criticised anti-abortion activists on campus, the BBC reported citing the New York Post.

Rodriguez followed them onto the street with the machete, according to video footage

Hunter College has confirmed that Rodriguez had been “relieved of her duties”.

Hunter College spokesperson Vince Dimiceli told BBC: “Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action.

“Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately, and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

According to the New York Post, Fenton and the photographer went to Rodriguez’s address in an effort to speak with her after a viral video showed her criticising anti-abortion students at the university.

She shouted: “Get… away from my door, or I’m going chop you up with this machete.”

“She held the machete to the reporter’s neck” after opening the door, the BBC quoted New York Post as saying in its report.

The reporters said they left immediately but were followed by Rodriguez onto the street.

Meanwhile, a New York Police Department spokesperson confirmed an incident took place, but said it was still under investigation.

20230524-140402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5...

    Hilli War Memorial to be relocated as NHAI razes part of...

    Swiping, love and algorithms: The shifting cultural terrain

    Christie’s collaborates with Good Earth India