BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo reaching India for 4-day visit

NewsWire
0
0

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to India.

She will be visiting India between March 7-10 on the invitation of her Indian counterpart Piyush Goyal.

During the visit, the India-USA Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10 to discuss cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

The Commercial Dialogue is a cooperative undertaking encompassing regular government-to-government meetings to be held in conjunction with private sector meetings, with an aim to facilitate trade and maximise investment opportunities across a broad range of economic sectors.

20230306-223602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telecom industry cautions against rumours of 5G causing Covid

    Overall job cuts no more than 5% to avoid role duplication:...

    Centre cuts customs duty on key mobile phone parts to boost...

    Restriction on vehicles in Bannari-Karappalam stretch in TN: Traders down shutters