US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized

Washington, July 19 (IANS) US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has been hospitalized for non-coronavirus related illness, according to media reports.

“Secretary Ross has been admitted into the hospital for minor, non-coronavirus related issues. He is doing well and we anticipate his release soon,” Xinhua news agency quoted a Fox News report citing a Department spokesperson as saying on Saturday.

Two sources told Fox News that Ross was not feeling well on Friday evening and went to the hospital.

Ross, an 82-year-old former banker, is the oldest among incumbent cabinet-level officials in the current administration.

He was picked for his post in November 2016 and was confirmed the following February.

Ross had been a vocal supporter of then-candidate Donald Trump leading up to the 2016 election.

–IANS

ksk/