BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

US Commerce Secy Gina Raimondo to arrive in India today on 4-day visit

NewsWire
0
0

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the country, during which she will participate in the US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum.

In a statement issued by the US Commerce Department, Raimondo’s visit aims to “unlock new trade and investment opportunities” between the two countries.

She will be in India till March 10.

During the course of her visit, Raimondo will be meeting public and private sector business leaders.

“This is an optimistic time for US-India relations, and I am excited to visit India during such a special time of year, the celebration of Holi,” she said in a statement.

The Commerce Secretary will convey the importance that President Joe Biden’s administration places on the US-India relations and emphasise the significant opportunity to deepen commercial ties between the two countries, the Department statement said further.

Her visit comes after last month’s special negotiating round for the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework held in New Delhi.

The US-India Commercial Dialogue and CEO Forum will be held on March 10, where discussions will take place on cooperation in various sectors that could unlock new trade and investment opportunities between the two countries.

Raimondo is arriving in India on Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s invitation.

20230307-152204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid resurgence triggers contraction in India’s May services sector output: PMI

    Indian start-ups are looking at Reverse Flipping

    Bihar CM gives thumbs-up to Budget amid criticism from party leader

    Sitharaman invites S Korean counterpart for bilateral meet