The US said it “strongly condemns” reported vandalism at the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

Details of the incident were apparently reported by a local television channel.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday,” said Mathew Miller, state department spokesman, in a tweet late Monday.

“Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense.”

The Consulate was earlier attacked in March by Khalistani separatists, who are a tiny minority of the Sikh community here, and the US government had responded swiftly condemning it.

