INDIA

US condemns attack on Indian mission in San Francisco

The US said it “strongly condemns” reported vandalism at the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

Details of the incident were apparently reported by a local television channel.

“The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday,” said Mathew Miller, state department spokesman, in a tweet late Monday.

“Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense.”

The Consulate was earlier attacked in March by Khalistani separatists, who are a tiny minority of the Sikh community here, and the US government had responded swiftly condemning it.

2023070433523

