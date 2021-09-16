The US has condemned ballistic missile launches by the North Korea, calling on Pyongyang to engage in meaningful dialogue with Washington.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters on Wednesday that the US condemns the North Korea missile launches, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted “these missile launches are in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions … they pose a threat to the North Korea’s neighbours and other members of the international community.”

In the meantime, Price said Washington is still committed to a diplomatic approach to Pyongyang to pursue the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

“We call on the North Korea to engage in a meaningful and substantive dialogue with us,” he added.

“We’ve been very clear in the messages that we have conveyed to the North Korea that we stand ready to engage in that dialogue.”

Price also reaffirmed that U.S. commitment to regional allies is ironclad.

The Biden administration has repeatedly suggested that it seeks to engage with Pyongyang over the denuclearisation issue but showed no willingness to ease sanctions.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Wednesday that the North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into eastern waters.

The missile launch came two days after Pyongyang said it successfully test-fired new type of long-range cruise missiles on Saturday and Sunday.

Also on Wednesday, the presidential Blue House said that South Korea successfully test fired a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile.

–IANS

ins/shs