WORLD

US Congress eyes $600 mn weapons assistance to Ukraine

By NewsWire
0
16

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that lawmakers on Capitol Hill want to provide Ukraine with “lethal defense weapons” worth $600 million to help Kiev defend itself against military attack from Russia.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced further economic sanctions against Russia, as well as the deployment of additional US troops to Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

Biden reiterated that no US forces will be sent into Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday authorised “a special military operation” in Donbass. Ukraine confirmed that military targets across the country were under attack.

“Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything on anyone by force,” Putin said in a televised speech to the nation, noting that Russia’s move was in response to “fundamental threats” from NATO, which has expanded to eastern Europe and brought its military infrastructure closer to Russian borders.

20220225-112405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.