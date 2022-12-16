WORLD

US Congress passes massive military spending bill

NewsWire
0
0

The US Congress has passed the annual defence authorisation bill worth nearly $858 billion.

Late Thursday night, the Senate approved the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023 and sent it to the White House for signature, a week after it went through the House of Representatives, reports Xinhua news agency.

The NDAA authorises $816.7 billion for the Pentagon and $30.3 billion for national security programs within the Department of Energy.

The legislation also increases the topline authorisation level by $45 billion above President Joe Biden’s budget request to “address the effects of inflation”.

The massive bill also includes a vast number of policy provisions.

Among them, it would authorise a 4.6 per cent pay raise for military service members. It includes provisions to strengthen air power and land warfare defence capabilities as well as cybersecurity.

It also aims to bolster US support for Ukraine and NATO.

The legislation will also rescind the US military’s Covid vaccine mandate after congressional Republicans had pushed for its repeal.

In 2021, the US military spending represented nearly 40 per cent of the world’s total, more than the next nine countries combined.

20221216-102203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SL plans to create 1mn new jobs for youth

    Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard returns on iOS

    Iran’s FM urges ‘serious’ approach for ‘good deal’ in nuke talks

    Iran reports 2,089 new Covid-19 cases, 6,212,387 in total