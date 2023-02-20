INDIA

US Congressional delegation calls on PM Modi

NewsWire
0
0

A US Congressional delegation of nine Senators led by Senate majority leader Charles Schumer called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday.

The delegation included Senators Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto and Peter Welch.

Modi welcomed the Congressional delegation to India and appreciated the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for deepening India-US bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister referred to his recent phone call with US President Joe Biden and the shared vision of the two leaders for further elevating India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership to address contemporary global challenges.

Modi and the US delegation recognised the shared democratic values, robust bilateral cooperation, strong people-to-people ties and the vibrant Indian community in the US as strong pillars anchoring the bilateral strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister discussed with the US delegation new opportunities for consolidating India-US ties in critical technologies, clean energy transition, joint development and production, and trusted and resilient supply chains.

20230220-221003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jaskaran Singh, Jay Firke decode Apple ‘WWDC22 Swift Student Challenge’

    Australia-type bushfire ravages Mizoram’s southern dists

    Constitute transport appellate tribunal by March 29: Himachal HC

    44 Joint Secretary level officers transferred/repatriated