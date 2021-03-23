The US Consulate in Hyderabad and the Andhra University on Tuesday signed an agreement to establish an American Corner on the varsity campus in Vizag.

“We hope that this will be a fun and energetic meeting place where our two cultures and countries can blend together, and where we will welcome youth and people from underserved communities to learn more about the US,” said Joel Reifman, Consul General, US Consulate, Hyderabad.

Opening in the summer of 2021, the American Corner will provide a plethora of educational and cultural programmes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, especially the youth and students.

The education and cultural centre will also provide access to materials and conversations on American life and culture.

“It is intended to be the first place to visit for accurate and up-to-date information about political, economic, cultural, educational and social trends in the US,” said a consulate official.

The American Corner will also serve as a space for dynamic conversations on a wide range of topics and interests for the local community.

According to the consulate officials, the US and Indian governments share many top priorities, including being committed to providing young people, especially women from underserved communities, with educational and economic opportunities.

With the new American Corner and its programmes, the Consulate aims to improve communication and leadership skills among the local youth.

“The American Corner programming will focus on English language learning, STEM education, women’s empowerment, American culture, and US higher education,” noted Reifman.

The Consul General, Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prasad Reddy were present in the event in which Reifman and Reddy virtually signed the agreement.

“This will act as an academic and cultural space that will organise programmes to help our students, young people, and realize the vision of our Chief Minister. The American Corner will contribute to strengthening the relationship between Andhra Pradesh and the US,” said Suresh.

Incidentally, the Vizag American Corner will be the third one in India and the second one belonging to the Hyderabad consular district, which covers Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha.

–IANS

sth/arm