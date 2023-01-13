WORLD

US consumer prices dropped slightly in Dec 2022 but remain at record high

NewsWire
0
0

The year 2022 ended with inflation in the US abnormally high, despite falling slightlu in December.

The US Consumer Price Index fell a very modest 0.1 percent in December, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

The index measures the cost of a broad array of consumer goods and is closely watched by the Federal Reserve as the central bank sets interest rates, reports Xinhua news agency.

Thursday’s figures were in line with estimates from economists surveyed by Dow Jones.

While the decrease amounted to the biggest month-on-month inflation drop since April 2020, during the Covid lockdowns that wreaked havoc on the US economy, inflation remains the worst in 40 years.

A sharp drop in gasoline prices accounted for most of the tiny decline in the index. Costs at the pump dropped 9.4 per cent month on month and currently stand at 1.5 per cent lower than the same period last year.

But at the same time, gas prices are still significantly higher than two years ago.

The cost of fuel oil also fell 16.6 per cent month on month.

Food prices increased in December 0.3 per cent month on month, gaining from already record highs.

Shelter increased 0.8 per cent month on month for a gain of 7.5 per cent from more than a year ago.

20230113-094003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia to tour India for white-ball series ahead of Men’s T20...

    Ukraine war, FII sell-off push gold price to Rs 55K per...

    US SC Justice hospitalised over ‘flu-like symptoms’

    US CDC expects global monkeypox cases to be over 700