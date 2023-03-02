US-based consumer technology company Honeywell on Thursday announced the appointment of Ashish Modi as country president for India.

Modi, who has over 20 years of experience and worked at McKinsey & Co, will continue to retain his existing role as VP and GM for Honeywell Building Technology (HBT) India and Asia.

“Modi will drive India’s strategic priorities and continue to cultivate our diversified country portfolio with focus on our growth vectors, key accounts and partnerships,” Ben Driggs, President and CEO, High Growth Regions, Honeywell.

At Honeywell, Modi earlier served in various leadership roles including VP and COO of Honeywell Connected Plant, Global VP and GM for Advanced Solutions business and GM of Lifecycle Solutions & Services business in India and APAC.

In his current role, he had led the HBT business in India, ASEAN, Korea and Japan to deliver growth and business excellence

“Coupled with Honeywell’s position as a leading industrial technology company, we have made fantastic progress within the country on both sustainability and digitalisation,” said Modi.

“I look forward to building on that as well as further shaping the next stage of growth and innovation in the company,” he added.

Modi has a bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, a Master of Science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

