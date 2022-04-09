WORLD

US continues to adjust readiness to meet N.Korean threats: Pentagon

NewsWire
0
0

The US and South Korea continue to adjust their joint defense capabilities to meet ever increasing threats from North Korea’s advancing nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, a Pentagon spokesperson has said.

Department of Defense Press Secretary John Kirby on Friday also highlighted the importance of South Korea-US joint training exercises, Yonhap news agency reported.

“All our training events are meant to improve our readiness,” the spokesperson said when asked if a US-South Korea joint military exercise, set to be held later this month, was meant to send a strong signal to the North.

“It’s not about message sending. It’s about readiness, and that’s our commitment on the peninsula. That’s our commitment to our South Korean allies,” he added.

The remarks come after the South Korean defense ministry said it will discuss with the US about the possible deployment of US strategic assets to South Korea amid North Korea’s continued missile launches.

Pyongyang staged 12 rounds of missile tests this year, including seven rounds in January alone that marked the largest number of missile launches it has conducted in a single month.

They also come after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, said the North may use nuclear weapons if attacked by South Korea or the US.

“We are well aware of the North Koreans’, their efforts to advance their nuclear ambitions, as well as to advance their ballistic missile capabilities,” said Kirby.

“We don’t need to hear threats and threatening comments from North Korean leaders to understand the actual threat that Pyongyang represents to the peninsula and to the region. And that’s why we are continuing to adjust our posture as needed, to adjust our intelligence gathering posture as needed, and certainly to adjust our training and readiness with our South Korean allies,” he added.

20220409-063602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Spain posts soldiers at border as 8K migrants enter enclave

    Recognising Taliban govt first will put too much pressure on Pak:...

    The Hundred draft: Manchester sign Russell, Hasaranga, Pollard join London Spirit

    China sees 2 human cases of bird flu