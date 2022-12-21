The total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the US since the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 has surpassed the 100 million mark, accounting for the highest number in the world, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday, the country’s overall caseload stood at 100,003,814, while the death toll increased to 1,088,236, also the highest in the world.

California topped the state-level caseload list, with more than 11.6 million cases.

Texas came in the second place with 8.1 million cases, followed by Florida with over 7.3 million cases and New York with more than 6.5 million cases.

With the highest number of cases and deaths, the US remains the worst-hit country in the world.

It accounts for more than 15 per cent of the global caseload and over 16 per cent of the overall fatalities.

The country’s Covid caseload reached 50 million on December 13, 2021, crossed 60 million on January 9, 2022, exceeded 70 million on January 21, topped 80 million on March 29, and surpassed 90 million on July 21.

