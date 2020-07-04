US Covid-19 cases surpass 2.8 million

New York, July 5 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in the US has topped 2.8 million, reaching 2,808,003, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 129,476, the CSSE said on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

The state of New York reported the most cases and the highest death toll in the country, standing at 395,872 and 32,137, respectively.

Other states with over 100,000 cases include California, Florida, Texas, New Jersey, Illinois and Massachusetts, the CSSE data showed.

