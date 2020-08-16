US Covid-19 cases surpass 5.4 million

New York, Aug 17 (IANS) The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US surpassed 5.4 million on Sunday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The US case count rose to 5,400,180, with the national death toll reaching 169,955, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

The hardest-hit US state of California reported 622,427 cases, followed by Florida with 573,416 cases, Texas with 554,826 cases, and New York with 425,508 cases, the tally showed.

Other states with over 180,000 cases include Georgia, Illinois, Arizona and New Jersey, according to the CSSE.

By far, the US remains the worst-hit nation, in terms of both the caseload and death toll.

