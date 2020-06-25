US Covid-19 cases top 2.4 million

New York, June 26 (IANS) The number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 2.4 million on Thursday, reaching 2,404,781, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll reached 122,370, according to the tally, Xinhua reported.

New York remains the hardest-hit state with 390,415 cases and 31,276 fatalities. Other states with over 100,000 cases include California, New Jersey, Illinois, Texas, Florida, and Massachusetts, the tally showed.

–IANS

pgh/