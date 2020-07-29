US Covid-19 deaths top 150,000

New York, July 30 (IANS) US Covid-19 deaths have surpassed the 150,000 mark to reach 150,034 on Wednesday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the total Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 4,396,030, according to the CSSE, Xinhua reported.

New York state has reported the highest death toll of 32,658 in the country.

California, Florida and Texas have emerged as new epicentres of coronavirus infection in the country, as the death tolls rose to 8,724, 6,332 and 5,913, respectively.

Other states with more than 6,000 fatalities include New Jersey, Massachusetts, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Michigan, the CSSE data showed.

–IANS

pgh/