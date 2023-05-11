HEALTHWORLD

US Covid-19 public emergency ends

NewsWire
0
0

The US Covid-19 public health emergency (PHE) came to an end on Thursday, marking a major transition in the country’s fight against the global pandemic.

The PHE was announced by then US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar in January 2020 to implement temporary measures and allocate resources to better contain the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

Since taking office in 2021, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly extended the emergency.

The Biden administration’s decision to end the emergency comes as Covid-19 deaths and hospitalizations have declined dramatically due to the availability of vaccines, antiviral treatments and widespread exposure to the virus.

The pandemic claimed at least 6 million hospitalisations, and 1.1 million deaths in the United States, according to data of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The end of the PHE will bring significant changes in how the country responds to the virus. The CDC will scale back its efforts to track the virus. Most tools, like vaccines, treatments and testing, will remain available, but some tools, like certain data sources and reporting, will change.

The Biden administration also ended the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travellers on Thursday.

While public health experts agree the country has many more tools to fight Covid-19 today, they warn the virus will remain a persistent threat to the nation’s battered healthcare system.

20230512-003603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India among top 5 countries with highest rate of preterm births:...

    India logs 28,326 fresh cases, over 85 Cr vaccinated

    ‘Digital connectivity doubled during lockdown; 38% sought online consultation’

    Belarus develops test systems for monkeypox detection