In yet another grim milestone, the coronavirus caseload in the US has surpassed the 30 million mark, as the pandemic still rages in the world’s worst-hit country, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the country’s overall number of cases and fatalities stood at 30,009,386 and 545,237, respectively.

California is the worst-hit state with 3,647,735 cases, followed by Texas (2,765,635), Florida (2,021,656), New York (1,814,662) and Illinois (1,227,708).

Other states with over 800,000 cases include Georgia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New Jersey, Arizona and Tennessee, the CSSE data showed.

The US remains the worst-hit nation making up more than 24 per cent of the global caseload and nearly 20 per cent of the overall fatatlities.

US Covid-19 cases reached 10 million on November 9, 2020, and the number doubled on January 1, 2021.

Ever since the beginning of 2021, the country has added 10 million new cases.

A national ensemble forecast updated on Wednesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) predicted that the number of new cases over the next four weeks will remain stable or have an uncertain trend, with 176,000 to 544,000 fresh infections likely reported by April 17.

The CDC also projected a total of 558,000 to 578,000 coronavirus deaths by April 17.

–IANS

ksk/