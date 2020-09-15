US customs seizes 2,000 OnePlus Buds as ‘counterfeit’ Apple AirPods

New York, Sep 15 (IANS) In an awkward situation, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has seized 2,000 so-called counterfeit Apple AirPods coming from Hong Kong and valued at $398,000, which are actually legitimate OnePlus Buds which are similar like Apple AirPods.

The US agency said seized OnePlus Buds violate Apple AirPods trademark, reports The Verge.

“CBP officers at JFK Airport recently seized 2,000 counterfeit Apple AirPods from Hong Kong, valued at $398K had they been genuine,” the US agency said in a tweet on Monday.

OnePlus USA replied to the CBP: “Hey, give those back!”

On August 31, CBP officers seized 2,000 “counterfeit Apple Airpods” from Hong Kong destined for Nevada at an air cargo facility located at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Troy Miller, Director of CBP’s New York Field Operations, said that the “CBP Officers are protecting the American public from various dangers on a daily basis.

“The interception of these counterfeit earbuds is a direct reflection of the vigilance and commitment to mission success by our CBP Officers daily.”

After the situation blew up on social media, the CBP later claimed that the seized buds violate Apple’s “configuration trademark” for AirPods.

OnePlus was yet to issue an official statement on the development.

