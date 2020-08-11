US data firm Equinix acquires India operations of GPX Global

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Global interconnection and data centre company Equinix, Inc. has acquired the India operations of GPX Global Systems in an all cash deal valued at $161 million.

The acquisition represents a multiple of approximately 15x the projected EBITDA at full utilisation and is expected to close in Q1 2021, subject to customary closing conditions including regulatory approval.

The acquisition will extend Platform Equinix to India with the addition of two world-class interconnected data centres, providing a platform for additional expansion across the country.

With this, Equinix customers will have access to a network-dense data centre campus with more than 200 international brands and local companies, including the world’s leading cloud service providers (CSPs), leading networks, content delivery network (CDN) providers, all local carriers, 130 internet service providers (ISPs) and four internet exchanges.

Both data centres are strategically located in Mumbai, home to the critical IT infrastructure of numerous global organizations and with international connectivity serviced by subsea cables at landing sites located nearby.

According to McKinsey, core digital sectors in India, such as IT and digital communication services, are projected to double in size by 2025 to contribute $355-435 billion to GDP.

To further address the proliferation of digitization of the country, this acquisition will allow Equinix to support its existing network, content, cloud and enterprise customers looking to expand in this rapidly growing market.

The expansion will also help local companies accelerate their digital transformation journeys by deploying their infrastructures, applications and services closer to the edge through the globally interconnected platform of more than 210 International Business Exchange data centres.

Under the agreement, Equinix intends to acquire GPX India’s business consisting of a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two data centres, adding more than 1,350 cabinets, with an additional 500 cabinets at full buildout. The facilities will add more than 90,000 square feet of co-location space to Platform Equinix when fully built.

GPX India offers a cloud dense environment and access to major cloud services, including Amazon Direct Connect, Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect.

GPX India also has an interconnection solution that enables customers to connect to multiple cloud platforms designed to address the vast appetite for cloud services in the country where the cloud services market is expected to grow threefold to more than $7.1 billion from 2018 to 2022.

Globally, Platform Equinix comprises more than 210 data centers across 56 metros and 26 countries, providing data center and interconnection services for over 9,500 of the world’s leading businesses, including more than 50 per cent of Fortune 500 companies.

Equinix operates 46 IBX data centers in Asia-Pacific across 13 metros in Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Osaka, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

J.P. Morgan, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP acted as advisors to Equinix in connection with this transaction.

