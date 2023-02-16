SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Visiting top-level US defence delegation discussed defence cooperation enhancement and regional security stability with Sri Lanka’s defence officials here on Thursday.

The delegation led by US Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs (PDASD), Jedidiah P. Royal, held discussions with the Sri Lanka Minister of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon, and Defence Secretary, General Kamal Gunaratne.

Accompanied by Defence Attache of the US Embassy, Lt. Col. Anthony Nelson, US PDASD’s discussions with Sri Lankan defence officials were centred around matters of further strengthening the existing ties between the US and Sri Lanka, the Defence Ministry stated.

Assistant Defence Attache in the US Embassy, Seth Nevins, US South Asia Desk Officer Lt. Col. Christian Mitchell and Sri Lankan Defence Ministry’s Senior Assistant Secretary, Harsha Withanarachchi, were also present at the meeting.

