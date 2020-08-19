US Democrats formally nominate Biden for president

Washington, Aug 19 (IANS) The ongoing US Democratic National Convention has voted to officially nominate Joe Biden as the party’s presidential candidate, Xinhua reported.

Biden on Tuesday was nominated in a virtual roll call at the Democratic National Convention that followed nominating speeches by US Senator Chris Coons and US Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, both Democrats from Biden’s home state of Delaware, a US media outlet reported.

“Joe has tackled gun violence and climate change,” Coons said.

“He stood up to dictators and supported our troops. He led the recovery effort after the last recession and delivered on a promise to make our health care system fairer and stronger.”

