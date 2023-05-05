WORLD

US denies any role in Kremlin drone attack

NewsWire
0
0

The US has denied Russia’s claims that the Washington had a role in the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

A day after accusing Ukraine of carrying out the alleged attack aimed at assassinating President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was done with Washington’s support.

Peskov said on Thursday that the US was “undoubtedly” behind the alleged attack, without providing evidence. “Decisions on such attacks are not made in Kiev, but in Washington,” Peskov was quoted as saying by BBC.

Responding to Russian claims, US National Security spokesman John Kirby said: “Peskov is just lying there, pure and simple.”

“The United States has nothing to do with it. We don’t even know exactly what happened here, but I can assure you the United States had no role in it whatsoever.”

The US official said Washington did not encourage or enable Ukraine to strike outside its borders, and did not endorse attacks on individual leaders.

Ukraine has said that the alleged attack was a false flag operation by Moscow, the British news broadcaster reported.

The alleged attack on the Kremlin occurred early on Wednesday. Footage on social media showed smoke rising over the government complex in central Moscow.

Later in the evening, the Kremlin press service claimed that Ukrainian drones had “attempted to strike” at the residence of Putin.

The Kremlin called the so-called attack a “planned terrorist action” and an “assassination attempt on the Russian President”.

In response, Serhii Nykyforov, spokesman for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said that Ukraine had no information about the attack on the Kremlin.

“What happened in Moscow was clearly a Russian escalation of the situation,” he added.

Zelensky too denied that his country carried out an alleged drone attack on the Kremlin.

20230505-063802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Worldwide IT spending to grow 5.1% in 2023: Report

    Schumer urges Cuomo to resign

    Six killed in missile strikes on Ukraine’s Lviv

    Karachi attack triggers nationwide red alert, travel advisories & investigation