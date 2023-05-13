WORLD

US Deputy Secretary of State announces retirement

NewsWire
0
0

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has announced her retirement, saying that she will step down and leave government service at the end of June.

Sherman, 73, is the first woman in US history to serve her current role, starting in April 2021, months after President Joe Biden took office.

Sherman announced her retirement in an email to State Department employees on Friday morning.

Joining the Foreign Service exactly 30 years ago, Sherman was Under Secretary of State for political affairs in former President Barack Obama’s administration, also the first woman to serve in that post, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Deputy Secretary of State is the No. 2 diplomat in the US.

20230513-054202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oxygen with magnets may help astronauts breathe easy

    Israel not bound by possible new nuclear deal with Iran: PM

    ‘Poland hit by fifth wave of Covid pandemic’

    Qatar: Filipino artist captures mood of World Cup through combination of...