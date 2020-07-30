US diplomat in Cambodia tests COVID-19 positive

Phnom Penh, July 30 (IANS) Cambodian authorities on Thursday confirmed that a US diplomat hass tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 234.

The Health Ministry said the senior diplomat had recently travelled from the US to Cambodia, reports Xinhua news agency.

“On the 13th day of his quarantine, his samples were tested for the COVID-19 for the second time, and the result released on Wednesday showed that he was positive for the virus,” it said.

“The patient has been placed in an isolation ward at the American embassy in Phnom Penh, receiving treatment from the US doctors to the mission,” it added.

The Ministry further said one of the two US senior diplomats, who tested positive for the COVID-19 on July 16, had recovered after the last two tests turned out to be negative.

The country has not recorded any COVID-19 deaths so far, while the recoveries stood at 162.

–IANS

