The “largest-ever” US delegation participating at the Aero India 2023, signifies the growing Indo-US ties in various sectors, US Charge d’Affaires A. Elizabeth Jones said on Sunday.

Jones, who will inaugurate the USA Partnership Pavilion at Aero India 2023 on Monday, said: “India and the United States are working together in so many ways to ensure a free and open, prosperous, connected, and resilient Indo-Pacific region, where our democracies can thrive. As partners, we’re working together to address climate change; improve global health and prepare for new pandemics; cooperate on cyber challenges; build quality infrastructure; and ensure sustainable supply chains. We’re strengthening our cooperation on critical technologies, from space components to semiconductors.”

Aero India 2023, the biennial air show that India hosts in Bengaluru, set for inauguration on Monday, has evolved into one of the prestigious air shows in this part of the world.

With a host of US aeronautical and aerospace companies setting up operations in India, the Bengaluru event offers the perfect setting for companies from both countries to explore new opportunities and strengthen connections.

Jedidiah P. Royal, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, who leads the US delegation of senior officials from the Department of Defense, said: “These close partnerships have generated tens of thousands of jobs in India and enabled critical transfers of technology and manufacturing expertise to India. US companies have established engineering centers and manufacturing hubs and have also invested in building R&D centers that harness India’s incredibly talented scientists and engineers to advance cutting- edge R&D projects.”

Among the major highlights throughout Aero India 2023, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo, one of the US Air Force’s leading fighter jets, will conduct daily aerial demonstrations. The F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet, the US Navy’s most advanced frontline carrier-based, multi-role strike fighter available today, will be on static display.

Major General Julian C. Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said: “As democracies bookending the Indo-Pacific, the United States and India share a common vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. That shared vision is strengthened by world-class events like Aero India where we are able to engage in-person to increase trust and understanding.”

Leading US defence companies participating in Aero India 2023 with exhibits in the US Partnership Pavilion include Aero Metals Alliance, Aerospace Industries Association (AIA), Astronautics Corporation of America, Boeing, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, Hi-Tech Import Export Corporation, Jonal Laboratories, Inc., Kallman Worldwide, Inc., Lockheed Martin, Pratt & Whitney, TW Metals, LLC, and United Performance Metals.

Rear Admiral Michael Baker, the Defense Attache at the US Embassy in New Delhi, said: “As we mark the one-year anniversary of the US Indo-Pacific Strategy, we are excited to be in Bengaluru for Aero India. The US-India Defence relationship is an important element of that strategy – and our defence partnership is stronger than ever. This week you will have the chance to see American Air power operating alongside the Indian Air Force: we plan to have a variety of aircraft here, one of our largest delegations ever, and the US Air Force Pacific Band who will perform at venues around Bengaluru.”

