US dislikes quick success in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Lavrov

The US would not like to see a rapid completion of the Moscow-Kiev peace talks but hopes that Russia is mired in prolonged hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

“It is unprofitable for Americans that this (negotiation) process will be completed quickly. They want to continue to send weapons to Ukraine,” Lavrov added on Wednesday during a meeting with students and teachers of Russia’s MGIMO University.

“Apparently, they (Americans) want to keep us in a state of hostilities for as long as possible,” he said.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed concern over the delivery of MiG fighter jets and US Stinger man-portable air defense systems to Ukraine, which will pose “an enormous threat, because they will surely spread all over Europe.”

Lavrov stressed that the US has used sanctions on Russia as an instrument to maintain its dominance in the world, Xinhua news agency reported.

“These sanctions are aimed at removing Russia as an obstacle on the way to building a unipolar world … This is not about Ukraine. This is about the world order in which the US wants to be the sole sovereign,” he added.

