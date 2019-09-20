US dollar rises on positive economic outlook

New York, Sep 21 (IANS) The US dollar rose as investors remained optimistic about US economic outlook.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.25 per cent at 98.5200 in late trading.

In late New York trading on Friday, the euro decreased to $1.1015 from $1.1053 in the previous session, and the British pound decreased to $1.2477 from $1.2536 in the previous session, Xinhua reported.

The Australian dollar fell to $0.6763 from $0.6799.

The US dollar bought 107.65 Japanese yen, lower than 107.98 Japanese yen of the previous session. The US dollar was down to 0.9917 Swiss franc from 0.9919 Swiss franc, and it was up to 1.3277 Canadian dollars from 1.3256 Canadian dollars.

–IANS

pgh/