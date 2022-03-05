WORLD

US engineer found not guilty in deadly 2015 Philadelphia Amtrak crash

An Amtrak engineer was acquitted by a jury in the deadly 2015 train derailment in Philadelphia.

Brandon Bostian, 38, was cleared of charges including causing a catastrophe, involuntary manslaughter, and reckless endangerment, reports Xinhua news agency.

The derailment on May 12, 2015, killed eight passengers and injured more than 200 others.

Court documents showed Bostian “accelerated the train’s movement to a speed of 106 miles (about 170.6 km) per hour”, where the speed limit was less than half of that.

The train, according to the documents, was unable to navigate a curve, jumped the tracks, and derailed.

Investigators later determined Bostian was not impaired while he was in the driver’s seat and was not distracted by his phone.

Bostian’s lawyer argued the engineer was distracted by people throwing rocks in the area before the crash.

Amtrak, a federally chartered corporation, reached a settlement worth $265 million in 2016 with families of victims who were killed or injured in the catastrophe.

