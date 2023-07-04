INDIA

US envoy in Russia meets jailed WSJ reporter

NewsWire
0
0

The US Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy met jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for a second time since his imprisonment in March this year over espionage charges.

Gershkovich, who was accredited to work as a journalist in Russia by the country’s Foreign Ministry, was arrested on March 29. He is the first western journalist detained in Russia since the Soviet era.

The US, the Wall Street Journal and Gershkovich have continued to deny the allegations.

Espionage in Russia carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

The 31-year-old is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, a former KGB prison.

Ambassador Tracy’s meeting on Monday came after a Moscow court had rejected an appeal to free Gershkovich on June 22.

“Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances,” the BBC quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying on Monday evening.

The first meeting between the enjoy and the journalist took place in April.

Along with Gershkovich, Washington has also been advocating for the release of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who has been in jail for more than four years, the BBC reported.

Whelan is in Mordovia, an area far southeast of Moscow known for harsh conditions in its prison camps.

In December last year, basketball star Brittney Griner was released after being jailed for 10 months following a prisoner swap.

The US released Russian Viktor Bout, who was imprisoned in America over weapons smuggling.

2023070433550

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse’ director talks about what makes Indian Spider-Man...

    Cop injured in Srinagar shooting

    Imran’s serious blows may force Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz to return...

    Israel strikes military sites, air defence battery in Syria in overnight...