The US Ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy met jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for a second time since his imprisonment in March this year over espionage charges.

Gershkovich, who was accredited to work as a journalist in Russia by the country’s Foreign Ministry, was arrested on March 29. He is the first western journalist detained in Russia since the Soviet era.

The US, the Wall Street Journal and Gershkovich have continued to deny the allegations.

Espionage in Russia carries a maximum jail term of 20 years.

The 31-year-old is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, a former KGB prison.

Ambassador Tracy’s meeting on Monday came after a Moscow court had rejected an appeal to free Gershkovich on June 22.

“Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances,” the BBC quoted a State Department spokesperson as saying on Monday evening.

The first meeting between the enjoy and the journalist took place in April.

Along with Gershkovich, Washington has also been advocating for the release of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who has been in jail for more than four years, the BBC reported.

Whelan is in Mordovia, an area far southeast of Moscow known for harsh conditions in its prison camps.

In December last year, basketball star Brittney Griner was released after being jailed for 10 months following a prisoner swap.

The US released Russian Viktor Bout, who was imprisoned in America over weapons smuggling.

