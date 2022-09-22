WORLD

US ex-cop sentenced to 3 years for death of George Floyd

NewsWire
0
0

Former Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the death of African American man George Floyd.

Lane pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May. He was also found guilty in February, along with two other former Minneapolis officers, on a federal civil rights charge stemming from the killing of Floyd, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lane is serving a sentence of two and half years at a federal prison in Littleton, Colorado. As part of his plea deal, he will serve his state sentence in federal prison at the same time as his federal sentence.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020, after an encounter with Minneapolis police during which Lane’s then colleague Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes.

Chauvin was sentenced in a federal court to 21 years in prison earlier this summer for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

The sentence is running concurrently with Chauvin’s state sentence of 22.5 years after he was convicted for second and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd’s death sparked outrage and protests across the US in the summer of 2020 against police brutality and systemic racism.

20220922-073005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iranian Navy begins military drill in Caspian Sea

    2 killed, 1 injured as raging California wildfire continues to grow

    Clubhouse testing new ‘Houses’ feature for curated interactions

    Women’s WC: Vastrakar, Rana and Mandhana fifties take India to 244/7...