HEALTH

US FDA approves first respiratory syncytial virus vaccine

NewsWire
0
0

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine.

The vaccine, named Arexvy, was approved on Wednesday for the prevention of lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in individuals 60 years of age and older, Xinhua news agency reported.

RSV is a highly contagious virus that causes infections of the lungs and breathing passages in individuals of all age groups.

In older adults, RSV is a common cause of lower respiratory tract disease, which affects the lungs and can cause life-threatening pneumonia and bronchiolitis, according to the FDA.

Each year, RSV leads to approximately 60,000 to 120,000 hospitalisations and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths among adults 65 years of age and older in the US, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Today’s approval of the first RSV vaccine is an important public health achievement to prevent a disease which can be life-threatening and reflects the FDA’s continued commitment to facilitating the development of safe and effective vaccines for use in the United States,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

20230504-065804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Dispovan owner to urge DRDO for new name of Covid anti-body...

    Non-essential shops in Patna to open 3 days a week

    New Covid cases remain high at 932 in Karnataka

    Italy halts J&J Covid vax roll-out plans