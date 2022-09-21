BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

US Fed delivers another big interest rate hike

NewsWire
0
0

The US Federal Reserve announced another interest rate hike to fight inflation amidst growing concerns that the central bank could end up slowing down the economy.

The 0.75 hike was the fourth in 2022.

“We have got to get inflation behind us. I wish there were a painless way to do that,” Fed Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said. “There isn’t”.

He added: “We want to act aggressively now, and get this job done, and keep at it until its done.”

A further increases are expected later in the year, of three-fourth, which would take the benchmark rate to 4.4 per cent, including a three-fourth hike in November and by a half point in December.

More rate hikes will follow next year.

20220922-031401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India now has 4th largest forex reserves

    Another Pure EV e-scooter catches fire, this time in Gujarat

    US official privately criticised RBI ban on Mastercard

    Tapering Covid: RBI retains rates accommodative stance (Roundup)