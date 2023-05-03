WORLD

US Fed hikes interest rate by 0.25 percentage point, 10th in 14 months

NewsWire
0
1

The US Federal Reserve has approved its 10th interest rate hike in 14 months, increasing its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points.

The Fed also signalled that Wednesday’s hike may be its last one for now, BBC reported.

The rate hikes have sharply raised borrowing costs across the world’s largest economy, spurring a slowdown in sectors such as housing and playing a role in the recent failures of three US banks, the report said.

The moves have pushed the target range for its benchmark rate to 5 per cent to 5.25 per cent, up from near zero in March 2022, the highest level since 2007, BBC reported.

Higher interest rates make it more expensive to buy a home, borrow to expand a business or take on other debt. By increasing those costs, officials expect demand to fall and prices to cool off, BBC reported.

Price increases in the US have shown signs of moderating ever since the Fed started its campaign. In March, inflation, the rate at which prices rise, stood at 5 per cent – the lowest level in nearly two years – though still uncomfortably high for the Fed, which is targeting a 2 per cent rate, BBC reported.

20230504-003003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Putin order to hit the West with nukes would be ignored...

    World Bank unveils replenishment of IDA to back poorest nations

    Now Alexa can notify you when security camera detects person, package

    Bayern Munich sign Ryan Gravenberch from Ajax