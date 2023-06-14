BUSINESS/ECONOMY

US Fed pauses interest rate hikes after 10 consecutive increases

NewsWire
0
0

The US Federal Reserve has left the interest rate unchanged for the first time after March 2022, ending a stream of 10 consecutive hikes to curb inflation.

“In determining the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to two per cent over time, the Committee will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments,” the Fed said on Wednesday in a statement after a two-day policy meeting of its top policymaking committee.

After the Fed hoisted the interest by 0.25 per cent in June, taking the rate to its highest level in 16 years, there were indications that it would pause the hikes, depending, of course, on how the economy was doing.

20230615-014802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No news on capital gains tax is good news for markets

    Coal India to set up 5 sand production plants

    Cryptocurrencies important part of discussion under India’s G20 presidency: Sitharaman

    Faceless assessment scheme may revert to physical mode for large taxpayers