SCI-TECHWORLD

US finally bids farewell to 3G technology

NewsWire
0
0

It is curtains for 3G mobile services in the US, with the last telecommunication provider Verizon winding the old network on its customers’ devices.

AT&T turned off its 3G service in February this year and T-Mobile started shutting down old networks in March.

Verizon has sent people new, LTE-capable phones, as well as letters explaining exactly what’s going to happen, reports The Verge.

Verizon has reportedly told customers with 3G phones that their “lines will be suspended starting the day before their December billing cycle begins”.

After the deadline, they will be able to use 3G phones only for calling 911 and Verizon customer service.

3G still exists in several countries.

According to Fierce Wireless, telecom carrier Orange plans to phase out its 2G and 3G networks in Europe by 2030.

In France, 2G will be decommissioned first, by the end of 2025, followed by a 3G shutdown by the end of 2028.

The first 3G phones began appearing in the early 2000s, but in the US, the network really came into its own with the rise of the smartphone.

In India where 5G services have been rolled out, 4G now constitutes nearly 99 per cent of the total data traffic consumed across the country.

The launch of low-cost 4G smartphones provided the necessary headroom for data growth with a significant number of 2G/3G subscribers potentially upgrading to a 4G smartphone, according to Nokia’s ‘Mobile Broadband India Traffic Index’ report.

20230101-165603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Worldwide IT spending to grow 5.1% in 2023: Report

    How Apple devices are boosting users’ health, maintaining privacy

    Astronomers discover most distant ‘radio-loud’ quasar

    NASA-SpaceX resupply mission sends detergent, skin bioprinter to space