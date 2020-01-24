US firm G2 doubles headcount, revenue in India

Bengaluru, Jan 31 (IANS) Leading US-based software reviews platform G2 on Friday said it doubled headcount and revenue in India.

“Since acquiring Indian start-up Siftery in 2018 and relaunching in March 2019 as G2 Track, we have more than doubled our headcount to 55 in 2019 from 20 and revenue 2x in the last two years, said G2 co-founder and chief executive Godard Abel in an e-mail to IANS.

Abel, however, did not disclose the revenue growth in numbers.

As the largest marketplace for businesses to buy and manage technology, G2 has raised $100 million (Rs 720 crore) to invest and expand operations in emerging markets like India, which is the fastest growing region for software reviews.

“We have registered 5 million software buyers worldwide coming every month to search for software solutions,” Abel claimed.

G2 provides one million user reviews to 5 million people the world over to help them find the best software and services for their business. Thousands of software vendors market their products on G2 to reach these buyers.

“Our software reviews and traffic in India has shot up 400 per cent after acquiring Siftery, which was built to help firms manage their software spend,” asserted Abel.

The company’s offering has expanded to help businesses manage software spend from contracts to account usage and compliance.

“Though the US accounts for 60 per cent of our traffic, India is the fastest growing region and accounts for 10 per cent of our global traffic. We expect to double the traffic in the Indian market on a yearly basis,” Abel said.

Europe accounts for 20 per cent of the company’s global users.

With favourable market conditions and learnings from first-generation Indian SaaS (Software as a Service) start-ups like Zoho, second-generation SaaS start-ups, like Freshworks, and Chargebee are poised to replicate and surpass the success of companies that came before them.

“As start-ups like TripAdvisor, an online travel firm, operates a global platform with user-generated content, price comparison tools and reservations for transportation, lodging, travel experiences and restaurants, our platform gives it real-time reviews and helps them grow,” reiterated Abel.

G2 has 2,000 customers including, AWS, IBM, Hubspot, and Indian-based SaaS companies like Zoho, Freshdesk, and Druva, who list their products on its platform for hard-selling.

Abel is alumni of Stanford University and founder of many start-ups like BigMachines which sold to Oracle and SteelBrick, acquired by Salesforce.

