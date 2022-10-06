WORLD

US forces carry out airdrop operation in Syrian govt controlled area

The US forces have carried out an airdrop operation in Syrian government-controlled areas in the northeastern province of Hasakah, killing a wanted person and rounding up a family that was aiding him, a war monitor reported.

It’s the US first airdrop of forces in Syrian government-controlled areas in Hasakah, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Thursday.

The target of the operation was an Iraqi man whose identity has not yet been known, said the Observatory, adding that the man could be a wanted member linked with the Islamic State (IS) group, or an ex-agent of the US-led coalition, Xinhua news agency reported.

There was no immediate response from Damascus.

