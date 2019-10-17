US forces move 1,500 IS women from Syria to Iraq

Damascus, Oct 22 (IANS) The US forces in Syria have moved more than 1,500 Islamic State (IS) women from Syria to Iraq since Turkey launched an assault in northern Syria on October 9, state news agency SANA reported.

As the US forces are withdrawing from northern Syria in tandem with the Turkish assault on the Kurdish militia, the US troops have so far taken with them 1,500 IS women from the al-Hol camp in the northeastern province of Hasakah to Iraq, according to Xinhua news agency on Monday.

Al-Hol camp has emerged as a sanctuary for tens of thousands of people, including IS fighters and women, who were fleeing previous IS-held areas in eastern Syria.

The camp has been run by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, which had dealt strong blows to the IS in eastern Syria with the support of the US-led coalition.

However, since Turkey launched its long-threatened campaign against the Kurdish forces, which are deemed by Ankara as terrorists and separatists, the United States started abandoning its positions and withdrawing to Iraq.

