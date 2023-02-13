HEALTHINDIA

US foundation offers help for kids with cardiac disorders in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A US-based Saloni Heart Foundation will collaborate with Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGIMS) and Institute of Medical Sciences, Varanasi to aid children with congenital heart diseases.

A delegation comprising founder president Mrinalini Sethi and others associated with the not-for-profit organisation met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and pledged to invest Rs 500 crore for the cause.

A government spokesperson said the chief minister acknowledged that many children are born with heart diseases in the state and countless of them require surgery within the first year of life, failing which they may die.

“Keeping this in mind, a centre of excellence in paediatric cardiology should be established at SGPGI as soon as possible,” the spokesperson said, citing the chief minister.

The foundation will begin by extending support for a 30-bed unit and then take it to 200 beds.

They claimed that once functional, the unit would facilitate surgery for 5,000 kids.

20230213-084204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Covid has still got a ‘long, long way’ to go: WHO...

    Guj HC issues notices over ‘illegal’ hoarding of Remdesivir

    Nationwide lockdown only way to break virus chain: Raj CM

    1 in 4 people likely to have hearing problems by 2050