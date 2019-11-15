US gang leader charged with attempting to finance IS

Washington, Nov 16 (IANS) A US national has been charged with attempting to provide financial aid to extremist group Islamic State (IS) and is facing up to 20 years behind bars, US Department of Justice said.

The 37-year-old suspect, Jason Brown, allegedly provided $500 to an individual on three occasions this year, with the understanding that the money would be wired to an IS fighter in Syria.

The Justice Department on Friday said the individual who had received money from Brown was collaborating with law enforcement agencies and if convicted, Brown would face up to 20 years in prison, Xinhua news agency reported.

Brown, also known as “Abdul Ja’Me,” is allegedly the leader of a street gang in a suburb of Chicago involved in drug trafficking and other gang activities.

Several members of Brown’s gang were arrested in the same operation and charged with drug-related crimes, the Justice Department said.

The IS rose to prominence after foreign intervention in Syria and Iraq created a power vacuum in part of the two countries.

–IANS

rt/